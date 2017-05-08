lundi, 8 mai, 2017

Etats-Unis: impressionnant défilé d’automobiles et motos en soutien à Israël

Evénément typiquement américain, des milliers de motocyclistes et automobilistes américains ont organisé un interminable défilé avec leurs véhicules décorés aux couleurs d’Israël. Il s’agissait d’une manifestation de soutien à l’Etat juif à l’occasion de son 69e anniversaire.

Vidéo:

מפגן תמיכה עצום בישראל

כמה, כמה אהבה יש למדינה….מפגן תמיכה עצום ומרגש של אלפי אופנועים וכלי רכב מקושטים בדגלי ישראל התקיים אמש בארה"ב לרגל 69 שנות עצמאותה של מדינת ישראל.—תודה גדולה לבועז אדרי על הסרטון המקסים

Posted by ‎הללו – הקרן לקידום ישראל בעולם‎ on Sonntag, 7. Mai 2017

