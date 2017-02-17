Un politicien jordanien « prédit » la fin de l’Etat d’Israël!

Jordanian Politician Thaher Ahmad Amr: Israel Will Come to an End on July 13, 2023; Nobody Wants the JewsThaher Anmad Amr, founder of the Al-Hayat Jordanian Party, said that "we were given two promises. The first was about the arrogant rise of those Jews, and we were given another promise about their annihilation." In an interview that aired on the Jordanian Kaifa TV channel on January 16, Amr predicted, on the basis of "numerical, religious, intellectual, and political conclusions," that the state of Israel would come to an end on Wednesday, July 13, 2023. "By God, I see the annihilation of Israel as clearly as I see you," he told the interviewer.

