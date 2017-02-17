Un politicien jordanien « prédit » la fin de l’Etat d’Israël!
Taar Ahmad Amar, fondateur du parti jordanien Al-Hayat se prend pour un devin. Il a affirmé: « Deux promesses nous ont été faites (aux Musulmans). La première concerne l’arrivée arrogante des Juifs ici et l’autre qui annonce leur disparition ».
Sur un plateau de la chaîne de télévision jordanienne Kaïfa il a certifié que l’Etat d’Israël disparaîtra le 13 juillet 2023. Il a précisé que cette date est basée sur « des calculs arithmétiques, religieux, spirituels et politiques ». « Je vois la disparition de ce pays avec autant de clarté que je peux voir ce pays de mes yeux aujourd’hui » a-t-il conclu.
Ce politicien jordanien « bien inspiré » ne doit sans doute pas savoir que s’il y a un pays qui risque de disparaître dans les années qui viennent, c’est bien la Jordanie. Et si ce royaume artificiel existe encore à l’heure actuelle, malgré les déclarations anti-israéliennes incessantes de ces dirigeants, Israël y est aussi pour quelque chose…
Vidéo (source: Memri.org)
Jordanian Politician Thaher Ahmad Amr: Israel Will Come to an End on July 13, 2023; Nobody Wants the JewsThaher Anmad Amr, founder of the Al-Hayat Jordanian Party, said that "we were given two promises. The first was about the arrogant rise of those Jews, and we were given another promise about their annihilation." In an interview that aired on the Jordanian Kaifa TV channel on January 16, Amr predicted, on the basis of "numerical, religious, intellectual, and political conclusions," that the state of Israel would come to an end on Wednesday, July 13, 2023. "By God, I see the annihilation of Israel as clearly as I see you," he told the interviewer.
