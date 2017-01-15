Hapoel Beersheva. Femme de l’Année de l’Israel Marketing Association » : Alona Barkat.

Le club de foot de l’Hapoel Beersheva est managé par une femme brillante, talentueuse, exceptionnelle qui mérite d’être nommée par la “Israel Marketing Association” la “femme de l’année”. L’Hapoël Beer-Sheva est un club de football israélien, basé dans la ville de Beer-Sheva, au sud du pays.

Le club joue avec un maillot rayé rouge et blanc. Il joue ses matches à domicile au Turner Stadium depuis septembre 2015, qui possède une capacité de 16 126 spectateurs. le club a douze mille abonnés

L’Hapoel Beer Sheva a été acheté en 2007 pour 1,8 million de dollars par Alona Barkat , femme du milliardaire Eli Barkat (qui est aussi le frère de Nir Barkat) alors que le club se trouvait en deuxième division du championnat israélien et en difficulté financière. Deux ans, plus tard, le club fut promu en première division (Ligat HaAl).

Nir Barkat, né le 19 octobre 1959 à Jérusalem, est un homme d’affaires et un homme politique israélien. Ancien membre du Likoud et de Kadima, il a été élu maire de Jérusalem le 11 novembre 2008.

LE PLUS. The Israel Marketing Association’s marketing committee has selected Alona Barkat, owner of Israel soccer champion Hapoel Beersheva, as its 2016 marketing woman of the year for her key role in building Hapoel Beersheva as a strong and stable brand with values that are changing concepts and behavior. The benefits of Barkat’s marketing campaign are visible in the team and the entire city.

Barkat acquired the Hapoel Beersheva soccer club in 2007, thereby becoming the first woman in Israel to own a soccer team. Over the years, Barkat has introduced a new language stressing the values of community, modesty, and achievement. These values have had a positive effect on the behavior of the team’s fans, the atmosphere in the Beersheva soccer stadium, and the club’s sales of subscriptions and tickets.

Hapoel Beersheva has been a regular contender for the league lead in recent years. Last May, Barkat realized her ambition of leading the club to the championship for the first time in 40 years.

